Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

APH traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $81.91. 1,785,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,540. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

