Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.21 Million

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report sales of $220.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $243.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $138.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $812.60 million to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $380,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $209,800.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,198.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,144. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.68. The company had a trading volume of 564,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,905. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average of $100.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.