Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report sales of $220.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $243.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $138.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $812.60 million to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $380,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $209,800.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,198.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,144. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.68. The company had a trading volume of 564,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,905. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average of $100.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.