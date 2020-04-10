Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.24. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.27. 761,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.