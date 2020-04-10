Analysts Expect Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCB. ValuEngine cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $29,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $42,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,252 shares of company stock worth $211,584. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 105.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCB traded up $4.17 on Friday, hitting $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,288. The firm has a market cap of $208.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.78. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $51.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

