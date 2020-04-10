Analysts Expect Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Seelos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

In other Seelos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Raj Mehra purchased 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,999.69. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 596,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

