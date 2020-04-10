Analysts Set $17.00 Target Price for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given West Bancorporation an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.
Shares of WTBA traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $287.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
Read More: Earnings Per Share
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Bancorporation (WTBA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.