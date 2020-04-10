Analysts Set $17.00 Target Price for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given West Bancorporation an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 10,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTBA traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $287.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

