Analysts Set ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) PT at $12.25

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

ECOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,205.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 39,558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1,063.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 193,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 145,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,337. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $225.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 0.35. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $12.47.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

