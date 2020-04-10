Analysts Set Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT at $51.60

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Palomar stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 150,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,296. Palomar has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 269.73.
In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 321,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,540.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Estes III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $803,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,082,500 shares of company stock worth $240,842,875.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palomar by 65.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 39,790 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Palomar by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 35.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 35,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Palomar by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
