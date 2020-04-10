Analysts Set Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT at $51.60

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Palomar stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 150,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,296. Palomar has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 269.73.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 321,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,540.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Estes III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $803,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,082,500 shares of company stock worth $240,842,875.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palomar by 65.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 39,790 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Palomar by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 35.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 35,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Palomar by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

