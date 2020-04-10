Analysts Set Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Target Price at $29.80

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Progyny alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $50,592,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,372,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $15,245,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $9,961,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $8,816,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 460,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,780. Progyny has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.00.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.