Analysts Set SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Target Price at $6.75

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 89,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.13. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

