Analysts Set TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target at $28.00

Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of TechTarget stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. 218,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,800. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.29 million, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $401,486.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 608,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,237.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at $760,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,250 shares of company stock worth $1,741,889 over the last 90 days. 27.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.