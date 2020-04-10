Analysts Set USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) PT at $76.00

Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.70. The company had a trading volume of 169,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,190. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $71.51. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $165,367.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $26,030.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,665,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

