Analysts Set Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Target Price at $17.50

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VVNT shares. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

VVNT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 174,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,592. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.97. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.