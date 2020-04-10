Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $774,815,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Anthem by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,687,000 after acquiring an additional 902,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $187,621,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.36.

Shares of ANTM traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

