Arctic Hunter Energy (CVE:AHU) Trading Up 40%

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc (CVE:AHU) shot up 40% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 8,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 34,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $454,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

About Arctic Hunter Energy (CVE:AHU)

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas, and mineral resource properties in Western Canada and Mexico. The company produces heavy oil in the Lloydminster area of west-central Saskatchewan and Southern California. It holds a 60% working interest in the C-12 oil and gas well located in Landrose, Saskatchewan.

