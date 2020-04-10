Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 18,237 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 344.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.13. 60,070,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,917,152. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

