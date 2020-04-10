Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,811 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Paypal makes up about 1.1% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Paypal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,893,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,533,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.