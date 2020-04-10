Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 34.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.31. 17,019,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,105,966. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average is $108.65. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.15.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.