Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) PT Lowered to $3.75 at Piper Sandler

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $5.25 to $3.75 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Asante Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Asante Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Asante Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asante Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.48.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

PUMP stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,730. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Asante Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,879,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after acquiring an additional 284,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 590,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 284,586 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 476,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 79,562 shares during the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.