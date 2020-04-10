ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($343.02) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €288.85 ($335.87).

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.