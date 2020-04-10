ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €295.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €295.00 ($343.02) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($367.44) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €292.00 ($339.53) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €288.85 ($335.87).

