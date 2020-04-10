Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Receives C$4.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.73.

ACB has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Laurentian set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,244,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -0.94. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$12.62.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$56.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.