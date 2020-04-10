Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $56.15 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 3.11.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

