B. Riley Trims IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Target Price to $26.50

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $29.00 to $26.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

IIN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IntriCon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.63.

NASDAQ:IIN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. 102,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,644. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 million, a PE ratio of -26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.05.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. Research analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the fourth quarter worth about $3,667,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in IntriCon by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IntriCon by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in IntriCon by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in IntriCon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

