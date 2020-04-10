B. Riley Trims IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Target Price to $26.50

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $29.00 to $26.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
IIN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IntriCon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.63.
NASDAQ:IIN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. 102,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,644. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 million, a PE ratio of -26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.05.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the fourth quarter worth about $3,667,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in IntriCon by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IntriCon by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in IntriCon by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in IntriCon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IntriCon Company Profile
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
