Baidu (BIDU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

4/9/2020 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/9/2020 – Baidu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Baidu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $156.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/25/2020 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Baidu is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

3/2/2020 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $183.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at BOCOM International Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/24/2020 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $161.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,412,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.64. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $179.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

