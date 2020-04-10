Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. 125,257,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,365,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.