BCS Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 166.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 88,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.66. 12,531,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,044,400. The company has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.28. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.