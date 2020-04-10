BCS Wealth Management Buys 26,817 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,042,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,627,000 after purchasing an additional 300,235 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,327,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after buying an additional 373,959 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,130,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,082,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 69,024 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,067,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 80,326 shares during the period.

BSCL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. 318,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,922. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

