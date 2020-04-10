BCS Wealth Management Has $367,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 20,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.87.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $159.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,921. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.44.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

