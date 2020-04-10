BCS Wealth Management Has $753,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 223,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 41,238 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 857.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 136,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 122,233 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $3,519,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.79. 1,213,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,673. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.