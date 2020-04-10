BCS Wealth Management Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 374.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,598,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,411,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $207.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

