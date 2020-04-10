BCS Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,279 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

NYSE MCD traded up $6.21 on Friday, hitting $183.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,877,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,899. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.72. The firm has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

