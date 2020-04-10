BCS Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the third quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

NYSE PM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,247,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.