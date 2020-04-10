BCS Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 76.7% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $141.23. 11,086,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,195,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $377.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

