BCS Wealth Management Takes $511,000 Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,422,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,421,515. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.44. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

