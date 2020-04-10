Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 8,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEPTF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.49 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beach Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.55.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

