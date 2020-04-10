Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 186,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,837,000 after acquiring an additional 124,664 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.19.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.40.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

