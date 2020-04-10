Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BERK traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008. Berkshire Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

