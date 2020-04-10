Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BERK traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008. Berkshire Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01.
About Berkshire Bancorp
