BidaskClub Lowers Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $132.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.60.

NASDAQ:VRTS traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.63. The stock had a trading volume of 55,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,104. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $617.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 637.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

