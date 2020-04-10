bitUSD (BITUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $401.00

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00011999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. In the last week, bitUSD has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. bitUSD has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $401.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.89 or 0.02714512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201217 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,114,130 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

