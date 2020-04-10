BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,477 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 24,954,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,956,680. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

