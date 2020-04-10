BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. 125,257,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,365,976. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.