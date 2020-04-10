BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.23. 11,086,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,195,043. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $377.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

