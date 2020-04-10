BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 44 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $20,257,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,211.45. 2,155,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,539. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,242.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,315.15. The company has a market capitalization of $831.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

