BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 60 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 69,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 99,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.13. 4,880,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,720,892. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $254.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.