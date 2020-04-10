BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $191,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,429. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.26.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,658,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,964,352. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average of $67.22. The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

