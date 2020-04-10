BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after buying an additional 354,833 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after buying an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after buying an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,534,000 after buying an additional 237,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,357,000 after buying an additional 204,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.05. 3,931,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,263. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

