BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,345. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

