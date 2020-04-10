BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,263,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 430.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,409. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $188.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

