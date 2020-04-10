BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 825.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,054,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.74 on Friday, hitting $255.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,724,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,253. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.